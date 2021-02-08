Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,362 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period.

Shares of PIZ opened at $34.40 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $34.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

