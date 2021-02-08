Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $155.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

