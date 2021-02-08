Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,084 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 125.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 192,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 46.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 195,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

