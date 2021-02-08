Janus Henderson Group plc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

