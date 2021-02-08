Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $207.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $166.70 and last traded at $166.01. Approximately 1,838,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 851,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.91.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

