Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $207.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $166.70 and last traded at $166.01. Approximately 1,838,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 851,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.91.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
