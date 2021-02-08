Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock worth $3,167,485. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $156.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

