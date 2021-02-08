Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 235,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock worth $3,167,485 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $156.91 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.