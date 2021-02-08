Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

JAZZ stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.