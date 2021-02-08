JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171,146 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.08% of JD.com worth $98,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 303.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 753,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

