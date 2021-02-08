Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

