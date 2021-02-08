Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $121.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

