Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana stock opened at $379.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $57,903,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

