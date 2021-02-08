Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE LEA opened at $155.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,446,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $282,014,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $3,029,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

