Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Danaos Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaos in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $13.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Shares of DAC opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $813.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.