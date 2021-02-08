Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inphi Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inphi in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $165.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

