Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Lennox International stock opened at $274.26 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

