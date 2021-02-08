Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 394,011 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.5% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 293,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

