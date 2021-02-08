Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $116.99 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.