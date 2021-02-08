Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $49.61 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

