Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hitachi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the conglomerate will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTHIY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

HTHIY stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85.

Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

