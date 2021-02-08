Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $20.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $23.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $265.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.29. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 119.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

