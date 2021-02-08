Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,940.30 ($38.42).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,766 ($36.14). 536,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,751. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,736.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,614.68.

In other Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

