Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.
PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,940.30 ($38.42).
LON:PSN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,766 ($36.14). 536,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,751. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,736.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,614.68.
Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.