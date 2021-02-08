Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

LON BKG traded down GBX 47 ($0.61) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,306 ($56.26). The stock had a trading volume of 313,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,534.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,477.77. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

