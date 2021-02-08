Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sony in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

