Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Timken in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 358.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the third quarter worth $15,086,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in The Timken by 118.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 248,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $14,025,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

