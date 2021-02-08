Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apollo Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AINV. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 25.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 238,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 103.1% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

