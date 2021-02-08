Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

NYSE:CSL opened at $151.94 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,705.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

