Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.65

Shares of Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 763240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

