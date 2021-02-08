JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

POSH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of POSH opened at $69.21 on Monday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

