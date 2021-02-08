John Hague Sells 3,488 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZPN traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 423,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.96.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.