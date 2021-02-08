John P. Kenny Sells 40,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VIVO traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,742. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

