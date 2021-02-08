Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.