Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $34,712.01 and $7,632.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.51 or 0.01050037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.48 or 0.05437204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

