Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,561 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.63% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $123,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $154.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

