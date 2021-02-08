Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JLL opened at $154.26 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12.

A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

