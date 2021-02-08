JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.70

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €48.70 ($57.29) and last traded at €47.10 ($55.41), with a volume of 27958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €46.50 ($54.71).

JST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.