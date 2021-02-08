Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 397330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$17.42 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

