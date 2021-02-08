JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $603.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 602 ($7.87), with a volume of 44399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.85).

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 584 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 541.71.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

