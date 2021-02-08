JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €171.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €174.29 ($205.04).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock traded down €2.10 ($2.47) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €202.60 ($238.35). 184,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €282.30 ($332.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €207.17 and its 200 day moving average is €175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 45.32.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

