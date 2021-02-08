JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 356,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 82,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

