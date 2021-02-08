JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.10 ($4.86).
Shares of LON:AV traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 341.80 ($4.47). 11,280,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.13.
Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
