JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.10 ($4.86).

Shares of LON:AV traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 341.80 ($4.47). 11,280,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.13.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09). Also, insider Mohit Joshi purchased 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

