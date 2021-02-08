JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. 173,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 29,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.