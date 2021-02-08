JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.10

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.10 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146.10 ($1.91), with a volume of 3111092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.80 ($1.89).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 651.32. The stock has a market cap of £173.88 million and a PE ratio of 0.76.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.