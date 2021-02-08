JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,633 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during trading on Monday. 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

