JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $640.00

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 632 ($8.26), with a volume of 431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.26).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.80. The firm has a market cap of £771.89 million and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

