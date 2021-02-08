Judith A. Mcgrath Sells 340 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN traded down $29.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,322.94. 3,101,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,307. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,224.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,192.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

