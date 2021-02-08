Juggernaut 1-Day Volume Tops $476,206.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $2.14 million and $476,206.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00053060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00176756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00060500 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067749 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00211267 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

