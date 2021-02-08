JUST Price Reaches $0.0418 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $94.39 million and approximately $197.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00177637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00073946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060348 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00209657 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.