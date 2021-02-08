Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 15th (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Kairos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 15th. Kairos Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $10.41 on Monday. Kairos Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

About Kairos Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kairos Acquisition Corp.

