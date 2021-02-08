Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $205.31. 64,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

